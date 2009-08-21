The PRIME Mortgage Collapse Gets Worse

The post-subprime stage of the mortgage collapse continues to get worse.



Mortgage Bankers Association: “While the rate of new foreclosures started was essentially unchanged from last quarter’s record high, there was a major drop in foreclosures on subprime ARM loans. The drop, however, was offset by increases in the foreclosure rates on the other types of loans, with prime fixed-rate loans having the biggest increase. As a sign that mortgage performance is once again being driven by unemployment, prime fixed-rate loans now account for one in three foreclosure starts. A year ago they accounted for one in five.

