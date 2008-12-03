Highbridge Investors Flee Fund, Hurting JP Morgan Chase

We knew Highbridge was hurting but this morning’s report from the Wall Street Journal’s Jenny Strasburg makes it clear how badly: investors have asked to withdraw 36 per cent of the assets from its flagship fund. That not only will deprive JPMorgan Chase, which owns 75% of Highbridge, of hundreds of millions of dollars in fees; it could result in further losses to the fund as it scrambles to sell positions into a rocky market.



Highbridge is cutting its fees. It once charged an astronomical 25% of profits. Now in an attempt to woo back investors and hold off redemptions, it is reportedly slashing tose feels.

Closing the gates. In order to reduce the damage to its portfolio from forced sales, Highbridge is requiring investors to wait up to year to recover money they have withdrawn.

Flagship is half the fund it used to be. After losses and redemptions, the flagship multi-strat fund could be worth only $6 billion, down from $15 billion at its pinacle.

Decline and Fall. Overall, Highbridge funds are said to have shrunk from $38 billion in 2007 to less than $20 billion now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.