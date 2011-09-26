High Visibility Durable Sport Watch From Dievas

I first want to say that this watch has intense lume. Any watch with a dial such as this mostly covered in luminant is going to glow like crazy. With dark hands and hour markers, the contrast is perfect, but done in exactly the opposite way most watches approach the use of lume being on the hands and hour markers alone. This is my first experience with just such a dial and I have to say that it can come in handy. It is also apparently part of the “pro” that makes this Dievas Vortex watch the Vortex Professional.

The original Dievas Vortex watch was released in the summer of 2009. I remember it well, and appreciated the newly designed watch that felt like something truly different from the brand. I wrote then, as I still feel now, that the Vortex is a pretty successful combo of an aviator and diver watch. Two years later the handsome watch was followed up with the Vortex Professional that I debuted here. The Pro version added a specially coated case, different strap, and more legible dial – and now I have reviewed it for you.

One thing I can say for sure, Dievas did pull off an even more serious looking version than the original – and by serious I mean better suited to serious duty for military folk (and people who like to pretend they are military folk). The only thing I believe that these types would change is the strap. Not that I don’t like the black treated leather with red stitching, but rather I think it is more fashion and function. I would keep that strap for street use, and get an all black strap for more “kill or be killed” use. Actually, Dievas offers the strap with red or black stitching which I now learned after looking into it.

