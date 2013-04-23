The Three Best Kinds Of Marijuana In The Country

Kosher Kush

Pot magazine High Times held its annual Cannabis Cup this past weekend in Denver.



The event coincided with the broader “4/20” celebration, which was marred to some extent by a shooting.

There’s considerable effort put into the development of new, interesting, and potent strains of marijuana.

The industry is in a major period of innovation following legitimization last November after ballot initiatives in Colorado and Washington made marijuana legal.

That’s why this event was one of the most important events, the first such Cannabis Cup in the post-legalization era.

Here are the winners for U.S. Mixed Flowers:

First Place: Platinum Girl Scout Cookies by Private Stock LA

The Platinum Girl Scout Cookie is a strain made famous by Berner, a San Francisco rapper.

Here’s how one dispensary described the original Girl Scout Cookie on their menu on WeedMaps:

Girl Scout Cookies has quickly becoming a west coast favourite, with elegant, yet powerful flavours of sticky cotton candy, earth, fruit and spice all wrapped up into one pungent flavour-combination with a long-lasting almost all-day effect that will leave you lethargic for hours after you “come down” from this fantastic medicinal strain.

Second Place: Chem Tange by La Conte’s North

Chem Tange sells for up to $250 per ounce at La Conte’s North in Denver. It incorporates tangerine flavours, but there are not a significant number of reviews available to describe any further attributes.

UPDATE: The grower got back to us and described their victorious entry as follows:

Chem Tange is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid. The unbelievable tangerine smell is almost as incredible as the taste. This strain gives off a wonderful and unique aroma when smoked. The lineage is a Colorado mystery. This cut is worshiped by many Colorado locals and is also known simply as “The Tange”.

Third Place: Kosher Kush by DNA Genetics

According to creator DNA Genetics:

It is a stinky over the top strain with an average yield making all who smoke it feel “blessed”. She grows tall so pinching will help tame her as well as beef up the yields. She is easy to grow for the beginner and a challenge to master for the expert. The Kosher can handle moderate to heavy nutrients and has a great bud to leaf ratio making her easy to trim. Kosher Kush will instantly become your favourite smoke.

Here’s how one dispensary described it on their menu on WeedMaps:

Great for insomnia leaving you feeling sleepy, pain relief, uplifting effects good for stress or depression, Uplifted Euphoric.

Click to see the full list of winners.

