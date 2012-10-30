High Tide In New York Is Around 9AM ET -- Might Be Some Additional Flooding

High tide in New York City and nearby areas is about 8:30am-9:30am this morning.



The wind is now relatively calm, and there’s no more rain, but it’s possible there could be some additional flooding. Bloomberg TV just reported that there’s some water in Battery Park again.

Photo: ProTides

