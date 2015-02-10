There's a new app called High There that's basically Tinder for weed smokers

Weed smokers finally have their own version of Tinder thanks to a new dating app called High There.

The idea behind the app is simple: Marijuana users aren’t always comfortable bringing up on dates that they enjoy smoking weed, so High There removes that worry by creating a place for like-minded smokers to meet up with each other.

The Colorado-based startup is currently only available in the 23 states where marijuana is already legal in some form, so users shouldn’t have to worry about the app disappearing anytime soon.

From a design standpoint, High There is looks a lot like Tinder. You swipe through profiles to find someone to connect with, and once you find a match you can message them with the app’s built-in chat.

But before users start swiping they will need to fill out some basic profile information about how they like to consume weed. Taking the stance that, like alcohol, people have their own particular tastes and preferences, users can specify whether they smoke, eat, or vaporize their weed.

You can also select how you usually react under the influence, with the ability to specify your “energy level when using cannabis.” This is logically followed by what kind of activity you’re in the mood for, enabling users to signal if they’re looking to go out or stay inside.

High There joins a growing number of marijuana-oriented apps now available, many of which mirror the use of an already established app like Tinder or Uber, simply infused with a weed-smoking spin. There’s even a Product Hunt collection called “CannabisHunt” that tallies all the apps now available for pot smokers.

High There is currently only available on Android (an iOS version is on its way), and if you’re located in one of the 23 states where marijuana is legal, you can download it over at the Google Play store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.