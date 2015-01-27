CNN Says High-Tech Swingers' Parties Are All The Rage In Silicon Valley

It may not be the first thing you think of when you think of Silicon Valley parties, but the high-tech swingers’ soirees for San Francisco’s entrepreneurs and artist are apparently the Bay Area’s best kept secret, according to CNN.

CNN Money talked to some couples that attend, and reports,

Downstairs at the party, women wear stilettos and fishnet stockings and mingle with their significant others. Many take off garments as the hours pass. Upstairs, there’s what’s referred to as a “play room,” full of mattresses covered in red sheets, where couples tend to gravitate later in the evening. They may have sex with each other. They may switch partners. Some just watch.

The parties are called “The Bronze Party” and the attendees all belong to a community of people — all couples — that want to openly explore their sexuality.

It’s a modern-day key party, a popular 1970’s gathering of swingers who would pick keys out of a community bowl at the end of the event and go home with whomever’s keys they picked.

Now, in 2015, the key party has taken a high-tech turn. When you’re at the party, there’s a Tinder-like app you can use to find someone at the party you’d like to partner up with. Ben Fuller, an iPhone developer who started throwing the Bronze Party in 2011, implemented an idea to better manage the contact list of attendees.

There are 1,300 active profiles for people who attend the Bronze Party and the community, as you can probably tell, attracts a lot of tech talent.

