These are the crazy high-tech secrets behind Lady Gaga's David Bowie tribute

Lady Gaga is getting rave reviews for her tribute to British music icon, David Bowie, who died last month. But it wasn’t just her amazing voice that won over music lovers.
Gaga partnered with Intel to put together the incredible, high-tech performance, which was a collaborative display of technology and music that included a dancing robotic keyboard and facial projection technology.
Story and editing by A.C. Fowler
