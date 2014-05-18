How A New York City Pizza Place Is Using Tech To Improve The Dining Experience [PHOTOS]

Pizza Vinoteca isn’t your typical pizza place. The restaurant, which opened in March just off of New York City’s Union Square, is taking a high-tech approach to creating quality pizza, with features like an army of iPads and a system that can calculate your wait time.

“There are three aspects to our restaurant, as you can see by our name: pizza, wine, and technology,” Pizza Vinoteca CEO Ari Malcolm said to Business Insider during a recent trip to the restaurant. “We really try to take the technology and not only make it more useful for operations, but also have it be as user-friendly for guests as possible.”

The food is delicious, too, with interesting combinations like a shrimp pizza topped with green zucchini and yellow squash, and a meatball pizza served with kale pesto. The infrared grill gives the pizza a crunch that’s a distinctly modern take on the traditional Italian dish.

