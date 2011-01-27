8 Exclusive High-Tech Airline Amenities

Some airlines are starting to do more with technology to make air travel feel less like being crammed into a cardboard tube and more like a tolerable way to get around.
The next time you have a long flight, give one of these airlines a try to see how it compares to your usual flying experience.
In first class, Singapore Air offers 23-inch personal televisions to each passenger. Sure, you can watch TV, but you can do a number of other things, like learn a language or find your connecting flight.
There is active speculation that Virgin Airlines may soon offer eBook content on their in-flight screens, allowing you to read in addition to watching TV or movies.
travellers on Japan Airlines or Virgin Atlantic can help themselves to noise-cancelling headphones to block out sound for easier sleep or to better enjoy their music.
When you fly Japan Airlines, grab a Face-Trek to get the illusion of watching a movie on a 62-inch screen.
All Nippon Airways flights use lighting and sound effects to create 'a calm cabin atmosphere that invites passengers to relax and rest.' For even more stimulation, you can press a button to enjoy the scent of lavender.
Virgin invented a lighting system that emulates sunrise to sunset over the duration of your flight -- it helps reduce the impact of jet lag.
Singapore Airlines and Virgin are the innovators in new wifi technology that makes the internet available from takeoff to landing. No more waiting until you're above 10,000 feet.
Singapore Airlines offers iPod dock integration with their on-board entertainment system for video and audio, letting you be your own DJ.
