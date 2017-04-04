This projector tracks and transforms human faces in real time at super fast speeds

These face-changing effects are being done in real time.

Creative Director, Nobumichi Asai of WOW inc and production company TOKYO collaborated to make the project INORI.

It’s done with an ultra-high-speed projector using hand and face-tracking technology.

The projected image looks like it is integrated into part of their skin, being able to transform expressions on a subject’s face.

Produced by David Ibekwe

