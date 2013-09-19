This High-Speed Chase Ended In A Fatal Crash And A Shootout [VIDEO]

Four people died today by the end of a high-speed chase in Miami county, reports the Miami Herald.

40-eight-year-old Antonio Feliu killed a mother and her daughter over a relationship dispute, then led police on a high-speed chase which ended in tragedy.

Feliu flew through a red light and plowed into a local woman’s car, demolishing it and killing her in the process. Both cars spun off the road wildly, and when they came to a stop, Feliu was apparently still conscious, as he proceeded to fire upon approaching officers.

Feliu turned the gun on himself only when SWAT Officers rushed his vehicle.

Here’s the chase:

And here’s the stand off:

