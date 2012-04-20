UPDATE: High-Speed Car Chase In Dallas Ends

Fox 4 News is reporting that Dallas police are chasing an armed robbery suspect who may be holding hostages.



Police said a couple and their child may also be in the car, according to Fox.

From the station:

Police sources tell FOX 4 News that the man has called Mesquite police and told officers he wants to pull over but is afraid to do so.

UPDATE: After an hour-long pursuit, the police chase has ended with the arrest of the driver in downtown Dallas.

Watch live video here.

