UPDATE: High-Speed Car Chase In Dallas Ends

Fox 4 News is reporting that Dallas police are chasing an armed robbery suspect who may be holding hostages.
Police said a couple and their child may also be in the car, according to Fox.
From the station:
Police sources tell FOX 4 News that the man has called Mesquite police and told officers he wants to pull over but is afraid to do so.
UPDATE: After an hour-long pursuit, the police chase has ended with the arrest of the driver in downtown Dallas.
Watch live video here.
