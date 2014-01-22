The 25 US High Schools With The Highest Standardized Test Scores

Here’s an awesome chart that looks at the areas of the country that are killing it in the standardized testing arena.

While some universities and employers, like Google and IBM, are down-playing the value of SAT and ACT scores, other research holds that this data is highly reliable and a valid measure of brainpower.

A study from Case Western Reserve University last year showed that standardized testing scores are excellent measures of general cognitive ability. And they continue to play a role in the competitive college admissions process.

With that in mind, school analysis site Niche surveyed 909 public and private high schools between 2012 and 2014, and ranked schools by students’ average SAT/ACT scores. The ranking is based on self-reported scores from 75,834 users over the two-year period. In order to qualify, a school had to have responses from at least 100 students.

Without further ado, here are the high schools with the highest standardized test scores:

And here’s the complete list in order:

1. Thomas Jefferson High – Alexandria, VA

2. The Harker School – San Jose, CA

3. Dalton School – New York City, NY

4. Stuyvesant High School – New York City, NY

5. Regis High School – New York City, NY

6. Marlborough School – Los Angeles, CA

7. Lynbrook High – San Jose, CA

8. Lick-Wilmerding High School – San Francisco, CA

9. The Hotchkiss School – Lakeville, CT

10. Packer Collegiate Institute – Brooklyn, NY

11. IL Mathematics & Science Academy – Aurora, IL

12. Henry M. Gunn High – Palo Alto, CA

13. Phillips Exeter Academy – Exeter, NH

14. Middlesex School – Concord, MA

15. Monta Vista High – Cupertino, CA

16. Sidwell Friends School – Washington, D.C.

17. Choate Rosemary Hall – Wallington, CT

18. Mission San Jose High – Fremont, CA

19. Noble & Greenough School – Dedham, MA

20. Leland High – San Jose, CA

21. Ransom Everglades School – Coconut Grove, FL

22. Leland Public School – Leland, MI

23. Ethical Culture Fieldston Middle & Upper – Bronx, NY

24. Brentwood School – Merrimack, NH

25. The Shipley School – Bryn Mawr, PA

