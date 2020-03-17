High school musicals are cancelled across the country because of coronavirus, so students are sharing videos of their performances online instead

@MaryMathewsB/Twitter One school’s run of ‘Legally Blonde’ was cut short.

Though high school student musical performances might be cancelled this semester, they will still be getting an audience thanks to Broadway actress and singer Laura Benanti.

Last week, amid growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus, Benanti put out a call for students whose shows have been affected by school closures to share the performances with her instead.

Dark times for all. Trying to find some bright spots. If you were meant to perform in your High School musical and it was cancelled please post yourself singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!! Sending all my love and black market toilet paper. ???? pic.twitter.com/BVYR4t3dJE — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) March 13, 2020

“Dark times for all. Trying to find some bright spots,” Benanti posted on Twitter on March 13. “If you were meant to perform in your High School musical and it was cancelled please post yourself singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!! Sending all my love and black market toilet paper.”

Through her now-viral hashtag, #SunshineSongs, students have been able to bring their performances to a wide audience.

This is my daughter singing a song from her canceled musical. She’d been working toward her senior year musical lead for six years :( We had to trim the beginning, but… guess the show! @LauraBenanti pic.twitter.com/rb4w50odKl — Andrea Phillips (@andrhia) March 14, 2020

In New York, where Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all schools will close to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Andrea Philips posted a video of her daughter singing “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid.”

The cast of Mamma Mia pouring their hearts and souls into Waterloo one last time after finding out their last few weeks of production had to be canceled. Our spring musical is postponed until further notice but please show them some love! @LauraBenanti #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/F2kPP3G09D — BHStage (@BHStage) March 14, 2020

A group of students from Brunswick High School in Maryland also shared a video of their performance. In the video, they sang “Waterloo” from “Mamma Mia” for a final time after finding out their performance would be cancelled. Maryland is one of the 33 states that have announced state-wide closures.

#SunshineSongs Donovan Catholic HS. Our last rehearsal until further notice. There is a “Sunny Side” to every situation. “42nd Street” pic.twitter.com/vOnQBbMq7b — Donna Mahady DiCosta (@DiCostaDonna) March 14, 2020

Another group of students, from Donovan Catholic High School in Toms River, New Jersey, shared their final performance of “There’s a Sunny Side to Every Situation” from the musical “42nd Street.”

#SunshineSongs Our production of Newsies was only given one chance to perform. I gave it my all as Crutchie. I'm never going to forget that night and Crutchie is always going to be a part of me. pic.twitter.com/cyJ8UKQBvF — Hudson (@Kirbtastic16) March 15, 2020

Twitter user @Kirbtastic16 shared this video of himself singing as Crutchie from the musical “Newsies.” His school’s production was cut short due to the coronavirus.

#SunshineSongs This was my first musical, first HS show (I am Motel in Fiddler On The Roof)…that never was. Thanks to our amazing crew and cast. At least we have Twitter! pic.twitter.com/gKLoM1aGnS — Rhi Sheffie (@SheffieRhi) March 15, 2020

Rhi Sheffie, from Los Angeles, California, shared this video of himself and another student performing in “Fiddler on the Roof” for the show that he says, “never was.” Los Angeles schools were shut down on Friday amid coronavirus concerns.

Another proud mother shared a video of her son in “Legally Blonde,” after the school’s run was cut short.

My son as Carlos in Legally Blonde. Their run was cut short. Thank you for doing this!! #SunshineSongs pic.twitter.com/ZgbVaIkdUT — Mary B (@MaryMathewsB) March 14, 2020

Of the overwhelming response to her request, Benanti told Good Morning America, “It’s turned into quite a thing…. I’m just really excited that these kids have such an amazing platform. … They have gone from extreme disappointment to feeling like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt are watching them perform, and now, all of America.”

Check out many more videos of young performers by searching #SunshineSongs on Twitter.

