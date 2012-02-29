High Schoolers Are Finally Getting Smart About Saving For College

Photo: Rachel from Cupcakes Take the Cake

Even with the trillion-dollar student debt bubble ready to pop and college expenses soaring, a promising new survey shows teens aren’t ready to give up on funding their education just yet.”Today’s high school students are tackling the escalating costs of college by saving and becoming more educated about their costs and choices,” said Roger Michaud, chairman of the College Savings Foundation.



For the last two years, CSF has asked more than 500 16- and 17-year-olds across the country how they’re planning to pull it off.

