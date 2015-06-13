These students were mystified for a year by a flattering anonymous Instagrammer -- and they just found out who it was

A high school student in Spokane, Washington, created an anonymous Instagram account and used it to compliment his classmates all year long.

No one knew who was behind the account all year — until Konner Sauve admitted it had been him during his co-valedictorian speech.

Sauve, 18, had kept his identity under wraps all year as he published 650 photos of students from East Valley High School, ABC News reports.

“Everyone makes mistakes and I wanted to focus on the better aspects of people,” Sauve told ABC News. ‘To shed a positive light on each individual, make them feel appreciated, and to know that someone cares.”

The Instagram photos were published under the account @TheBenevolentOne3. Sauve used yearbook photos and selfies of students from every class in his high school.

Sauve’s project stands in stark contrast the other ways teens are known to use the internet when they can remain anonymous. Stories about teen cyberbullies and vicious comments on Yik Yak are much more common than uplifting stories like Sauve’s.

Here are some of the nicest things Sauve said about his classmates, along with their photos.

To Kyle Riley: “A man with firm morals and values… I hope you continue to spread your wisdom and morals unto others as you make your journey through life.”

To Casey Oldham: “Even if most teachers wanted to try and nail some trouble on you, you didn’t care. You kept living how you were living and working your butt off in the process.”

To Kelsey Ramirez: “Your undying sarcasm and extreme sense of humour gets me every time!”

To Vanessa Salinas: “You’re one of the nicest and most genuine people at this school and I’m sure you’ll find many successes in the future!”

To Jayme Steen: “You’re ‘steen’ing beautiful!”

To Ryan Dilbeck: “Let me introduce all of you to one of East Valley’s most creative, expressive, and individualistic men!”

To Vanessa Nieto: “You’ve just got the right personality for becoming an influential leader in our society because sometimes the quietest of voices speak the LOUDEST.”

To Michael Jones: “[I] can assure you that Michael will come striking back with his name in the big lights, he has some amazing dreams to fulfil and I believe he’ll achieve them and MORE!”

To Jorge Lopez: “I’ve admired you since we were little because you seem to be content with your life and where you’re headed.”

To Joslyn Magana: “Always the hint of a subtle smile on your face, but just seeing you light up can make a room explode in smiles.”

To Jose Gutierrez: “When people are around you they CANNOT STOP LAUGHING.”

To Maria Valencia: “I believe I have never seen you without a smile… Never lose that sparkle that you got!”

