High schooler solves Rubik's Cube in a record 5.2 seconds

Michael B Kelley

Pennsylvania high school student Collin Burns set a new world record for fastest time restoring a Rubik’s Cube by solving it in 5.25 seconds. The previous record stood at 5.55 seconds.

Collin burns rubiks cube.0Play GIFThe Verge

A representative from the World Cube Association told Mashable that “we can confirm that this is … the new official WCA world record for the 3x3x3 single solve category.” 

Chek it out (Warning: loud)

