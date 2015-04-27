High schooler solves Rubik's Cube in a record 5.2 seconds

Pennsylvania high school student Collin Burns set a new world record for fastest time restoring a Rubik’s Cube by solving it in 5.25 seconds. The previous record stood at 5.55 seconds.

A representative from the World Cube Association told Mashable that “we can confirm that this is … the new official WCA world record for the 3x3x3 single solve category.”

Chek it out (Warning: loud)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

