High schooler solves Rubik's Cube in a record 5.2 seconds

Pennsylvania high school student Collin Burns set a new world record for fastest time restoring a Rubik’s Cube by solving it in 5.25 seconds. The previous record stood at 5.55 seconds.
A representative from the World Cube Association told Mashable that “we can confirm that this is … the new official WCA world record for the 3x3x3 single solve category.”
Chek it out (Warning: loud)
NOW WATCH: Here’s what happens when you get bitten by a black widow
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.