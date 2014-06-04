9 Cringeworthy High School Yearbook Typos [NSFW]

Peter Jacobs
Hitter Yearbook TypoVia Reddit

As the academic year winds to a close, many schools will release yearbooks to celebrate their students, teachers, and achievements throughout the year.

However, for some students yearbooks can be a source of humour and humiliation, as simple typos create entirely new meanings for their year-end sendoffs.

Through Reddit and local news reports, we’ve found some of the most cringeworthy examples of yearbook typos from around the country. Some are funny and some are mean, but all of them are certainly not what the author intended.

Warning: Some of these typos are not safe for work.

Her intentions were certainly in the right place.

Mum and Dad were just trying to say congrats!

Actually, flapjacks would make finals a lot better.

This is just bad.

Only a tad more ridiculous than the answer right below.

This has apparently launched a school-wide investigation in Texas.

A subtle change, but it gives the sentence a whole new meaning.

There are so many errors in this yearbook, the school may reissue it on DVD.

And that's why you always space your letters.

