8 Cringeworthy High School Yearbook Typos [NSFW]

Hitter Yearbook Typo

Yearbooks are supposed to be a space for students to reflect on their time at school and celebrate their accomplishments of the past year.

However, for some students yearbooks have become a source of humour and humiliation, as simple typos create entirely new meanings for their year-end sendoffs.

Through Reddit, we’ve found some of the most cringeworthy examples of yearbook typos from around the country. Some are funny and some are mean, but all of them are certainly not what the author intended.

Warning: Some of these typos are not safe for work.

Her intentions were certainly in the right place.

mum and Dad were just trying to say congrats!

Actually, flapjacks would make finals a lot better.

This is just bad.

Only a tad more ridiculous than the answer right below.

This has apparently launched a school-wide investigation in Texas.

A subtle change, but it gives the sentence a whole new meaning.

And that's why you always space your letters.

