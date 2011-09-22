This Lucky Touchdown Pass Is The Best High School Highlight We've Seen This Season

A quarterback out of North Haven, Conn., threw a miracle touchdown pass in their game against Hillhouse High.



Just as he was about to get sacked, he made a very questionable toss, that could have gone horribly wrong. But it ended up in the hands of his own receiver, and in the end zone.

You can hear the shock from the stands as someone yells, “Ain’t no way yo.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(via Yahoo! Sports)

