High School Sued For Spying On Students With Laptop Cameras

A student at Harriton Senior High School in Philadelphia brought a class action suit against his school district after the school issued laptops to the students which could be remotely turned on by administrators. The filing alleges school administrators used the computers to spy on students.



Newser: The case, Blake J. Robbins v. Lower Merion School District, was filed after one of the school’s vice principals disciplined Robbins’ son for “improper behaviour in his home,” using a photo taken from the camera as evidence, according to the filing.

Laptops were in the hands of 1,800 students across three high schools in the district. The suit seeks damages for invasion of privacy, theft of private information, and unlawful interception.

Read more at Newser and Boing Boing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.