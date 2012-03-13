Yep, You Can Trust A High School Kid To File Your Taxes

A Georgia high school teacher has come up with a neat way to educate his students about taxes while helping the community. (Via CNNMoney’s Help Desk.)



For 11 years, Michael Devault at Robert L. Osborne High School in Marietta, Ga., has taught a tax course to students participating in the school’s business education curriculum – with the end goal of helping local low-income residents file their returns.

“I saw a need for some of our students in high school to prepare their own tax returns,” he says. “Within a couple of years we started partnering with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program through the Internal Revenue Service.”

Each January, Devault provides a crash course in tax law so his students can pass the tax preparer exam. They assist clients from February until the filing deadline in April.

For more on how the program works, watch the CNN Money video above.

Now see 9 easy ways to spot a tax preparer scam >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.