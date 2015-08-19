This girl says she was sent home from school for wearing a shirt that showed her collarbone

After her outfit was deemed “inappropriate” for revealing her collarbone, a high school student in Kentucky claims she was sent home for refusing to change.

On the day in question, Woodford County High School student Stephanie Hughes was wearing jeans, a camisole, and a cardigan. Stephanie’s mum, Stacie Dunn, posted an image of her daughter’s outfit on Facebook where it has been shared more than 40,000 times, Cosmopolitan reports.

Here’s the post:

PostbyStacie Dunn.

And here’s the caption:

So this is my daughter at school today. I had to come to the school because according to her school principal what she is wearing is out of dress code and inappropriate for school. When I got there I found a group of female students standing in the office due to being out of dress code also. This is ridiculous! WOODFORD County High School and the principle have been enforcing a dress code where as girls can not show even there collar bones because it may distract their male class mates. This is ridiculous! Parents are being called away from their important jobs and students are missing important class time because they are showing their collarbones! Something needs to change! PLEASE SHARE MY POST! Something needs to change!

Hughes “got sent home from school for giving the principal an attitude” after the principal told her that a scarf would not be sufficient to cover her collarbones, Dunn further explained on Facebook.

According to Woodford’s dress code, which can be found online, “rounded crewneck shirts are to be worn by all students,” and shirts “must not extend below the collarbone.” Tech Insider has reached out to the school regarding the alleged incident and we’ll update if we hear back.

This isn’t the first time Woodford High School’s strict dress code has been called into question, Cosmopolitan also reports. This year, one of Hughes’ classmates, Maggie Sunseri, produced a YouTube documentary, “Shame,” explaining how female students at Woodford are negatively impacted by the current wardrobe requirements.

Dunn created an online petition which has garnered almost 4,000 signatures in favour of changing Woodford’s rules and the school seems to be paying attention. According to Dunn’s most recent Facebook post, the school’s principal has agreed to meet with her and discuss changing the dress code, so long as it remains, “realistic, measurable and professional.

On Monday, the Woodford school board met to discuss proposed changes to the dress code, the Lexington-Herald Leader reports. Their board says it will make a decision by September 21.

NOW WATCH: This exciting 60s spy movie puts the CIA and KGB together in the same mission



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.