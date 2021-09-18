An Alabama high school student was charged after being accused of stealing fire extinguisher stemming from viral ‘devious licks’ TikTok challenge

An Alabama high school student was charged after being accused of stealing a fire extinguisher.

An Alabama high school student was charged after being accused of stealing a fire extinguisher likely stemming from a viral TikTok challenge dubbed “devious licks. “

Robertsdale High School Principal Joe Sharp said the unidentified student was caught on cameras taking the fire extinguisher and was suspended, the Associated Press reported.

According to the report, the “devious licks” challenge – which encourages theft and vandalism on school grounds – went viral on the social media platform this month.

Users claimed that they stole multiple items in school, including soap dispensers and SMART boards, as Insider reported. The widely circulated trend led schools and parents to warn students of potential legal punishment for stealing equipment.

In addition, TikTok removed the #deviouslicks hashtag from their app.

“We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities. We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior,” a TikTok spokesperson told Insider earlier this week.

This is not the first time TikTok removed content connected to a popular trend.

Last month, TikTok removed the “milk crate challenge” hashtag stating that the platform “prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content.”