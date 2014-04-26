High School Student Dies After Classmate Allegedly Stabs Her For Refusing His Invitation To Prom

Milford Police have confirmed that a female student who was allegedly stabbed this morning for rejecting her attacker’s invitation to the prom has died from her injuries.

Jonathan Law High School in Milford, C.T. was on lockdown this morning after sources told local news that a student had allegedly stabbed a female classmate after she had rejected his invitation to the dance.

The Milford Police Department confirmed the stabbing to Business Insider, saying the rest of the student body is safe and that authorities are working with school officials to investigate the incident further.

The student, a junior at the high school, was taken to a nearby hospital in Bridgeport where she later died from her injuries.

The police were not able to confirm that the context of the stabbing incident had to do with prom, which is scheduled for tonight, but a

ccording to CTNews.com, sources said “a boy stabbed the girl because she won’t go to the prom with him.”

“Some students, holding hands and crying, say the girl who was stabbed was in “really bad” shape,” reports CTNews.

Jonathan Law High School Principal Fran Thompson sent a message to parents saying there was a physical altercation between two students at the school, and one student required medical attention.

All students at Jonathan Law High School were dismissed at 9am.

