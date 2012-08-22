ANONYMOUS PUBLICIST: 'High School Sports Are Dirtier Than Pro Sports'

Photo: AP

Deadspin’s Anonymous PR Guy — a working sports publicist who is kind of a poor man’s Fox Mole — is doing a live Q&A today.Most of it isn’t that notable (beyond that claim that 90% of pro athletes cheat on their wives), but one answer about high school sports caught our eye:



Q: How has High school recruiting changed the way you do your job?

A: None. I don’t go after college kids. Too many scumbags and sleazeballs to compete with. But I will say – high school sports are dirtier than pro sports, both from a money and a steroid-usage level.

We really wish he would elaborate on that. But because of the rapid fire style of this Q&A, he couldn’t.

It’s interesting food for thought from a person with intimate knowledge of the seedy underbelly of the sports world.

Check out the whole Deadspin Q&A here >

