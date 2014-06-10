High School Sophomore's 360 Windmill Dunk Is Ridiculous

Kwe Parker, a 6’2 guard who will graduate high school in 2016, threw down an absurd self-lobbed one-handed 360 windmill dunk in warm-ups of a Karolina Diamonds game on Sunday. It earned Parker the top spot on SportsCenter’s Top Plays for the second time in two years. Not bad for a 17-year-old.

Just nasty.

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s his in-game alley-oop that was Number 1 on Top Plays last year:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

