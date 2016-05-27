High school softball player made a mind-blowing catch to rob a home run in state tournament

Freshman Keisha White of West High School in Salt Lake City made what may go down as the catch of the year at any level in any sport.

The catch came in the fifth inning of West’s state tournament game against Taylorsville. White jumped to make the grab, caught the ball as she was falling over the break-away fence, and landed several feet past the fence and among the spectators.

Wow!





Since White was still technically on the field-side of the fence when she caught the ball, it was ruled a good catch.

West went on to win the game 11-8.

Here is the full video via KSL Sports.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Unfortunately for West their tournament run ended later in the day in the championship game when they gave up a walk-off home run that White couldn’t catch.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.