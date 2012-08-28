Perry Hall High School Shooting Victim In Critical Condition

Photo: CBS Baltimore

One student was shot Monday morning at Perry Hall High School in Baltimore County, authorities confirmed to CBS Baltimore.Authorities confirmed to CBS Baltimore that the shooter was a student at the school.



The shooter is in custody.

While authorities have yet to confirm either boy’s identity, The Baltimore Sun is reporting a 15-year-old boy is in police custody.

The injured student, a 17-year-old boy, has been taken to Maryland’s Shock Trauma centre. Officials have not commented on the boy’s condition but CBS Baltimore reported the injured student has been taken to Shock Trauma and is in critical condition.

Photo: CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore reported the student was shot in the back in or near the cafeteria. “We do not believe at this time he was targeted,” Baltimore County Police Chief Jim Johnson said in an early-afternoon press conference.

One of the students said a person dressed in all black entered the cafeteria and shot three times, according to a parent who called in to CBS Baltimore.

An instructor grabbed the suspect after the first shot was fired, Johnson said. A second shot was fired when teachers grabbed the suspect.

“I heard two large bangs and I saw people running and it was chaos and everybody ran outside, and the principal told us to stay in the grass area and away from the cafeteria,” another student witness told CBS Baltimore.

Parents told CBS Baltimore reporters on the scene there was a threat made on Facebook in reference to the school. However, that has not been confirmed.

The Atlantic Wire reported the Facebook page allegedly belonging to the shooter listed as its final update “First day of school, last day of my life. t(~_~t), fuck the world.”

That Facebook page has not officially been linked to the shooter but is believed to belong to the suspect, both CBS Baltimore and The Atlantic Wire reported.

Johnson said it was inappropriate to comment on the suspect’s motives at this time. The suspect is in custody at police headquarters.

While police have not discussed a motive with media on the scene, CBS Baltimore reported students have said the shooter was bullied.That has not been confirmed.

Johnson stressed that only one person was injured in the shooting. Any other students seen taken out of the school on stretchers were suffering emotional distress but were not injured.

Police are not disclosing any information about the gun used in the shooting, but would say the gun is in custody.

Police have confirmed to The Associated Press that there is no active shooter on campus.

CBS Baltimore has live coverage of the scene:

Students in or near the cafeteria were evacuated first. CBS Baltimore reported some students are still in the building and have not yet been evacuated.

The remaining students, about 2,300 attend Perry Hall, were evacuated to a shopping centre across the street from the school.

U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan was at the school last week addressing English teacher, The Baltimore Sun reported. Perry Hall is considered one of the better high schools in the state.

Students consistently achieve high maths and reading scores on standardized tests.

Today was the first day of school for students at Perry Hall, The Baltimore Sun reported.

DON’T MISS: Prisoner Asking For His Own Death Is One Step Closer To Execution >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.