St. Michael’s High School halfback Jaeden Washington steamrolled at least seven defenders en route to touchdown during the team’s 53-2 blowout.

The 50-yard bruising run is highlighted by the worst display of tackling you’ll ever see as Washington lifts a defender off his feet:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.