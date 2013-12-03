High School QB Throws An Unbelievable Touchdown After Scrambling For 18 Seconds

Muir High quarterback Dejon Williams threw an amazing Hail Mary touchdown to teammate

Marceles Clash to close out the first half of a high school playoff game.

Williams avoids at least six tackles over the span of 18 seconds before throwing a 38-yard pass to the endzone that was caught by Clash.

You can see the crazy sequence here (via Yahoo! Sports):

