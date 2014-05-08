A Bunch Of High School Guys Held An 'NFL-Style' Draft To Pick Prom Dates -- And Their School Is Outraged

It’s prom season, which means the halls are alive with the sound of invitations to the dance.

But a few guys at Corona Del Mar High School in Orange County, California took it one step further and combined the American tradition of prom with the American tradition of football. They created an “NFL-style Prom Draft” which, yep, is as terrible as it sounds if you remember what high school was like.

This particular high school has reportedly been doing this “for years.”

Here’s how it works, according to the OC Register: 40 senior guys pull numbers that determine the order in which they get to pick prom dates.

Then, a boy running the now-defunct Twitter account — @Cdmprom_Insider — tweets results of the draft, listing the girls’ names as they were “drafted.”

Buzzfeed obtained the following image of tweets from Topsy:

According to the Register, “one tweet posted by the senior class Twitter account joked the day before Thursday’s draft that ‘Many drafters on the prowl tomorrow for #freeagents so dress nice ladies.'”

The LA Times reports one student paid $US140 to secure a high pick.

Kathy Scott, the Corona Del Mar high school principal sent an email to parents of all of the students.

“I am sure that the intention of this ‘draft’ is not to be harmful, but it may be,” she wrote. “It is not OK for any student to be objectified or judged in any way.”

“I urge you to talk with your student(s) and discuss the seriousness of this type of activity,” she continued. “Prom is an important event in the lives of our students and I would hate to have to cancel it or any other important student related activity due to the negative actions of a few.”

But some students continue defend the tradition, including sophomore Jessie Harris (who was “drafted”). She told the Register that the draft “is not, was never, and will never ever be used to objectify the girls at our school.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.