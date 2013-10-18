High School Football Player Blocks Two Punts On The Same Play

Here’s Rensselaer Central High School player Dalton Saunders blocking two punts on one play against Central Catholic last weekend.

It’s amazing that Central had a chance to punt it after the initial kick was blocked, and even more amazing that Saunders got off the turf to block the second punt.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen something like this before (via Big Lead Sports):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

