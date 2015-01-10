All-Girls High School Photoshops Students' Yearbook Photos To Make Them Look Thinner

An all-girls high school has allegedly started photoshopping the school photos of its students to make them appear thinner.

One young woman took her photo to Reddit and complained. She didn’t name her high school in the post, but this is what she wrote to accompany this photo:

I go to an all girls high school and today every senior got a new student ID. We had gotten one in the beginning of the school year and we were all unsure as to why we were given a second. After closer inspection we realised that our photos had be retouched far past smoothing out blemishes. Here is a list of changes made in my photo:

face smoothing

skin recoloring

lip recoloring

eyebrow smoothing and reshaping

face thinning

I was outraged! I have a round face that I have grown to love and now I get my photo back with a different face. The new photo no longer even looks like me but rather a prettier twin sister. When we go and have our photos taken we are flat out told that our skin will be retouched to hide blemishes. We are not told, however, that more drastic changes are made. Going to an all girls school we are constantly reminded about positive body image and accepting ourselves for who we are. Having these changes made to make me appear thinner makes me wonder how must our school practices what they preach.

In May, a high school in Utah was accused of photoshopping the photos of its female students to make them look more modest, adding sleeves and camisoles to the photos to cover up parts of their bodies that the administration at Wasatch High School deemed inappropriate.

(h/t Jezebel)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.