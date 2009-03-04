High School Musical To Return To TV For Fourth Film

After earning $250 million in theatres this fall (thank you, foreign box office), Disney is planning a fourth High School Musical, but the film will air on TV—not at the multiplex.

Considering that the new movie won’t star leads Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, it seems like a safe move on Disney’s part to take the film back to the small screen. Without that star continuity, Disney’s creating a different movie. But other cast members from the first three films may make cameo appearances.

The franchise’s screenwriter, Peter Barsocchini, will pen the new movie, but it’s unknown whether director Kenny Ortega will return. High School Musical 4 is set for a 2010 debut.

