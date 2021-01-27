Even the stars of 'High School Musical' have no idea what the fictional 'Tinsel Towne' play was about

Disney Channel Lucas Grabeel and Ashley Tisdale in ‘High School Musical.’

Insider spoke with “High School Musical” stars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel for the film’s 15th anniversary.

Like fans of the movie, Coleman and Grabeel had no clue what the fictional “Twinkle Towne” play is about.

Grabeel said that perhaps director Kenny Ortega “had some idea” about the winter musical’s plot.

In the 15 years since “High School Musical” premiered on Disney Channel, the premise of the fictional “Tinsel Towne” play remains a mystery to fans â€” and the stars.

“I didn’t even realise that,” Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie) told Insider when asked if she had any insight into the basis of the winter musical. “I honestly never even thought about it until you just asked.”

Kenny Ortega’s “HSM” centered on the tension that arose after Troy Bolton (the jock and most popular guy at East High, played by Zac Efron) and Gabriella Montez (the new girl with a brilliant mind, portrayed by Vanessa Hudgens) showed an interest in Kelsi Nielsen’s winter show titled “Twinkle Towne.”

Little was revealed about the fake play, but small details in the film gave some insight.

All fans knew was seasoned performers Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale) and Ryan Evans (Lucas Grabeel) were competing against Troy and Gabriella for the lead roles of Minnie and Arnold â€” which ultimately went to the latter pair.

The callbacks form on the bulletin board also indicated that there were supporting characters named The Incredible Mr. Schain and Johnny Omni.

Still, it wasn’t enough to piece together the plot of the fictional play.

Like Coleman, Grabeel also has no recollection of what the plot was for “Twinkle Towne” (if there even was one).

“I’m sure I thought of it, because that would have not been something I would have let go,” the actor told Insider. “I’m sure Kenny had some idea, but I think maybe Alyson [Reed], who played Ms. Darbus, and I; or Chucky [Klapow, choreographer] and I; would probably off-set, just fantasized about what it was and filled in all the blanks.”

“If that memory did exist, it would probably spark by watching it again,” Grabeel added. “But yeah, it’s been so long. I don’t even remember.”

