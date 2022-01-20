23 details you probably missed in ‘High School Musical’

A few seconds later, however, while Gabriella and Troy are talking, Jason can be seen exiting the exact same classroom for a second time.
East High’s hallway decorations almost exclusively center on basketball or the school’s name and mascot.
The decorations in the school hallways almost always refer to the school mascot, the Wildcats, or name, East High.
For example, when Sharpay sings on the upper level of the cafeteria, there’s a sign behind her that simply reads “East East East” and later, Gabriella sings in front of a giant basketball poster that prominently features Troy.
Chad and Troy’s jersey numbers change throughout the movie.
Throughout the entire series, Chad and Troy famously sport the numbers eight and 14, respectively, on their basketball jerseys. However, there are certain moments in the first movie where that isn’t the case.
Chad wears the number 15 and Troy wears the number 10 during their practice after detention.
The banners in front of the school can be seen in the gym as well.
There are red-and-white banners hanging on the front of the school, and the same ones seem to be hanging in the East High gym.
Both sets include banners of varying lengths adorned with the Wildcat mascot and words like “Community” and “Respect.”
Chad wears fun graphic T-shirts that feature original slogans.
Chad’s tendency to accessorize with multiple watches isn’t the only fun part of his wardrobe.
Some of the slogans include, “I come with my own background music” and “Laughing on the inside.”
Troy’s shoes change while he’s running to his audition.
When Troy goes to his first audition for the winter musical, he runs and hides throughout the school to avoid Chad on his way to the auditorium.
At the start of the sequence, he’s wearing black sneakers, but when he’s outside moments later, he’s wearing different, white sneakers.
When he arrives at the audition, Troy’s shoes are black again.
Sharpay never actually signed Ryan up for the pairs auditions.
At the auditions, Ms. Darbus says only one couple signed up for the “pairs” option: Sharpay and Ryan.
But when Sharpay signed up several scenes earlier, she only wrote her own name and forgot to include her brother’s.
Sharpay has somehow been in 17 school productions.
When talking to Kelsey, Sharpay mentions that she’s starred in 17 school productions.
Given that Sharpay is a junior in high school — who’s only halfway through the year — this number seems too high to be possible.
Zac Efron’s songs were dubbed in the first movie.
Zac Efron doesn’t actually sing most of Troy’s songs in “High School Musical,” the majority of them were dubbed by Drew Seeley.
However, Efron does sing Troy’s songs in “High School Musical 2” and “High School Musical 3.”
Students’ lunches are visible under their tables during “Stick to the Status Quo.”
Before the students begin to sing and dance during “Stick to the Status Quo,” their lunches are sitting in front of them on their tables.
But once the musical number starts, the lunches can be spotted on the floor under the tables the students are dancing on.
Troy’s red and white shirt reappears in every movie in the series.
Troy wears a white shirt with red sleeves during “Stick to the Status Quo.”
This shirt actually went on to make an appearance in both “High School Musical” sequels.
He can be spotted wearing it during “You Are the Music in Me” in the second movie and again in his bedroom during the third movie.
Coach Bolton’s office is full of basketball-themed decor.
Coach Bolton’s office is, unsurprisingly, full of basketball-themed decorations, from trophies to artistic renditions of basketballs.
He also has a “D” sign in the corner office next to one of a fence — which are signs often held up by fans at basketball games to cheer on the “defense.”
Chad wears the same necklace throughout the movie.
Chad’s wardrobe continues to stand out with his signature necklace.
The accessory features an oval-shaped stone on a brown cord and can be spotted in pretty much every scene where Chad isn’t in his basketball uniform.
The character wears similarly styled necklaces during the sequels as well.
Troy should’ve noticed that he was being filmed.
When Troy’s teammates trick him into saying harsh things about Gabriella and the musical in the locker room, they film him so Gabriella will see it — in the hopes that it will make them both drop out of the callbacks.
However, it seems rather unrealistic that Troy didn’t notice his teammates were filming him since they’re literally pointing a webcam at him in plain sight.
Troy is frequently dressed in blue to make him stand out from his classmates.
There are several moments in the movie where Troy is dressed in blue to make him stand out from other East High students.
This is most noticeable when Gabriella looks out the window at him during the pep rally, and he’s surrounded by students wearing red and white.
Gabriella opens her locker without actually unlocking it.
After Gabriella sings “When There Was Me and You,” she walks to her locker and easily opens it without touching the combination lock at all.
Though Sharpay usually wears pink, she matches with the rest of her classmates for the final song.
Sharpay’s outfits stand out throughout the entire series, as she tends to wear bright pinks.