23 details you probably missed in ‘High School Musical’

Troy’s jacket magically reappears after he sings karaoke.

While singing “Start of Something New” at the New Year’s Eve party, Troy hands off his jacket to someone in the crowd.

Since he doesn’t really know anyone else at the party, it’s not clear who takes the jacket, and seconds later it completely disappears from view.

However, by the next scene, Troy is wearing the jacket again, so it must have been in good hands.