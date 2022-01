23 details you probably missed in ‘High School Musical’

Troy is first shown playing basketball in a dance studio.

The first time Troy is shown playing basketball isn’t at East High, but rather in the ski resort he’s staying at with his parents.

While Coach Bolton and his son shoot hoops, viewers can spot ballet bars along one of the walls of the room, making it clear that the rec center doubles as a dance studio.

This seems to be a clever way of foreshadowing the new hobbies Troy picks up when he returns to school after break.