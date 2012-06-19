"High School Musical 3" Advance Ticket Sales Impressive—Sort Of

UPDATE 2: It seems those advance ticket sales are paying off, and then some. HSM 3 debuted with a better-than-expected $16.9 million box-office total on Friday.

UPDATE: Even though no one knows how well a big-screen sequel to a hit TV movie will fare at the box-office, since it’s hard to remember the last time such a film was released, we kind of expected the tabloid appeal of HSM 3‘s stars—not to mention the success of the previous films on TV—to generate Hannah Montana-level advance ticket sales. However, the weekend of its release, Hannah Montana was the fifth biggest advance ticket seller on Fandango. That ranking has probably been pushed down by summer hits like The Dark Knight, Sex and the City and Indiana Jones, but it still seems like HSM 3 is trailing that.

EARLIER: The big-screen version of High School Musical, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, doesn’t hit theatres until tomorrow, but the movie is already doing impressive business online. Well, sort of.

As of Wednesday morning, the film was number one in advance ticket sales with 84 per cent of purchases on Fandango.com. That’s good news for Disney, which was taking a bit of a gamble releasing this movie in theatres based on the past two films’ strong TV performances. But, HSM 3 is only the 13th most popular movie in terms of all-time advance sales on Fandango, trailing Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and The Dark Knight.

People are buying an average of four tickets per transaction on Fandango, indicating that group and family outings could generate a lot of box-office receipts.

We assume parents are the ones buying tickets for the kid-friendly film, which might explain why it’s getting a “so-so” rating in terms of buyers’ willingness to see the movie. But 98% of the 1,000 moviegoers planning to see the film this weekend said they had seen the previous High School Musical films, so we think they can handle another one.

