23 details and goofs you missed in 'High School Musical 2'

Disney Channel ‘High School Musical 2’ has a lot of fun details and slight continuity errors you may have missed.

Disney Channel’s “High School Musical 2” debuted on August 17, 2007.

In one scene, Troy Bolton’s underwear seems to magically change colour.

The college that Troy is being scouted by actually closed in 1986.

Sharpay Evans is left-handed, and some of her outfits are coordinated to match her dog’s.

“High School Musical 2” made its debut 13 years ago, and it’s since become a classic summer film.

The second instalment in Disney Channel’s “High School Musical” trilogy, “HSM 2” is known for its catchy songs and for helping to launch the careers of several of its main actors.

But even superfans may have missed a few Easter eggs, sneaky details, and goofs from the film.

Keep reading to see some interesting details and slight mishaps in “High School Musical 2.”

Jason is awake during part of the homeroom scene, but is somehow asleep a minute later.

Disney Channel Jason wakes up and falls asleep really quickly, apparently.

During Ms. Darbus’ speech in the opening scene, Jason asks a question. However, a minute later, he appears to be sleeping. He wakes up around when the class starts singing “What Time Is It,” but seconds later he is asleep again.

Ms. Darbus slams books on his desk to wake him up, but it’s quite strange that he fell asleep so quickly when we just saw that he was awake.

Chad wears several T-shirts with quirky phrases that were crafted by the actor who played him.

Disney Channel Corbin Bleu said he came up with the slogans for Chad’s T-shirts.

In all three movies, Chad wears plenty of T-shirts with short, silly phrases on them. The actor who played Chad, Corbin Bleu, said he actually came up with the sayings that we see his character wear.

In one of the first scenes, his shirt says “I majored in vacation,” which alludes to the summer vibe of the rest of the film. The last scene features Chad wearing a T-shirt with “I just look like him” printed inside the outline of a television.

Troy’s underwear seemingly change colour during the opening song.

Disney Channel Troy Bolton’s underwear appear to go from white to dark blue.

During “What Time Is It,” Troy’s shirt lifts up a few times to reveal the waistband of his underwear.

When this happens while he’s dancing in the classroom, his underwear is white. But later in the song, when Gabriella jumps on Troy’s back, his shirt rises and his underwear appears to be dark blue.

There’s a “Twinkle Town” poster in the classroom.

Disney Channel The ‘Twinkle Town’ poster is an Easter egg from the first movie.

“Twinkle Town” is the musical Gabriella, Troy, Ryan, and Sharpay were auditioning for in the first movie. Posters advertising it can be spotted in the background of some of the school scenes.

The posters have Gabriella and Troy’s pictures and names on them, confirming that they were the leads of the show.

In the same display, there are photos of Sharpay in a crown and a scene from the first movie.

Disney Channel You can see Sharpay in a crown and a scene from ‘Bop to the Top’ from the first movie.

The board also has photos of Sharpay holding flowers while wearing a crown and sash.

It’s unclear what title she’s won in this photo, but it could be something like homecoming queen seeing as the photo is hung in the classroom.

Below those snapshots is a photo of Ryan and Sharpay performing “Bop to the Top” during the first movie.

Sharpay Evans is left-handed.

Disney Channel Ashley Tisdale, who played Sharpay Evans, is left-handed, too.

Like Ashley Tisdale, the actress who plays her, Sharpay is left-handed. This is clear when Sharpay autographs posters for the summer show.

Sharpay’s dog carrier has her initials on it. Her dog also belongs to the movie’s director.

Disney Channel Sharpay’s dog was played by Kenny Ortega’s real-life dog.

The bright-pink carrier has white decals on it, and Sharpay’s initials, “SE” are hidden along the top of it.

In addition, Sharpay’s dog, Boi Evans, was actually played by director Kenny Ortega’s real-life pup, Manly.

Troy’s name tag disappears during part of “Work This Out.”

Disney Channel. During ‘Work This Out,’ Troy’s name tag briefly vanishes.

As part of their Lava Springs uniforms, the gang wears name tags on the upper part of their shirts. During the musical number “Work This Out,” Troy’s suddenly disappears before returning again.

Troy’s red and white shirt appears in all three “High School Musical” movies.

Disney Channel Zac Efron as Troy Bolton in all three ‘High School Musical’ movies.

There’s a reason Troy’s red and white baseball shirt looks familiar to fans who saw the first “High School Musical.” During the first movie, Troy wore this shirt after the “Stick to the Status Quo” scene.

In this film, he wears it while singing “You Are the Music in Me” with Gabriella. Troy wears this shirt in the third movie as well.

There’s a basketball propping up the car Troy and his dad are working on.

Disney Channel Many seasons with Coach Bolton include a basketball somewhere.

Almost every scene that Troy’s father, Coach Bolton, appears in includes a basketball.

The most creative inclusion of a basketball in a scene happens while Troy and his dad work on Troy’s car. There’s a basketball propping up the hood of the car and, at one point, the basketball appears to be on the car’s engine.

Taylor and Gabriella drive a golf cart onto the Lava Springs baseball field, even though Gabriella’s close to getting fired.

Disney Channel Gabriella has two strikes from the Lava Springs manager.

The Lava Springs manager, Mr. Fulton, explains to staff members that employees who get three strikes will be fired.

By this point in the movie, Gabriella has two strikes against her at work. One is for the picnic she and Troy had on the golf course, and the other is for her and Troy getting caught swimming in the pool after hours.

Despite already having two strikes against her, Gabriella still rides a golf court onto the baseball field with Taylor, something that staff would presumably not be encouraged to do.

Some of the Wildcats appear to have their own, customised baseball uniforms.

Disney Channel Chad’s baseball uniform has the same number as his Wildcats basketball one.

When the Wildcats play the staff baseball game in this movie, they all have baseball jerseys in their school’s red and white colours.

Chad even has his basketball number, eight, printed on his baseball uniform.

Chad claims he doesn’t dance, but we’ve already seen him dance multiple times.

Disney Channel Chad, played by Corbin Bleu, has danced many times before this song.

Chad dances several times in the first movie, most notably during the “We’re All in This Together” scene. In this movie, he also dances during “What Time Is It” and “Work This Out” before the “I Don’t Dance” scene occurs.

Since the lyrics of this track don’t make full sense when interpreted literally, some fan theories have suggested the song is a metaphor for sexuality and experimentation.

This theory became more popular after the film’s director, Ortega, confirmed in an interview with Variety that Ryan is gay and was “probably going to come out in college.”

Ryan and Chad switch clothes after the baseball game.

Disney Channel Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel in ‘High School Musical 2.’

At the beginning of “I Don’t Dance,” Chad’s wearing his baseball uniform and Ryan’s wearing an all-white outfit. These are the clothes they dance and play in, and both characters are still in these outfits when they talk on the field after the game.

However, when Ryan and Chad sit and eat together after the game, they have switched outfits.

Aside from Taylor commenting on Chad’s new hat, no other characters acknowledge this clothing switch. There’s also no reason given for why the two would have switched their clothes, but this beloved detail has been used to support the fan theory mentioned earlier and fan-speculated relationship between Ryan and Chad.

The college that Troy’s being scouted by actually closed in 1986.

Disney Channel In real life, the University of Albuquerque closed decades ago.

Throughout the movie, Sharpay introduces Troy to various college alumni and faculty members, including basketball scouts.

Everyone she introduces Troy to claims to be from the University of Albuquerque, and Troy even plays basketball in the university’s gym. In real life, however, the University of Albuquerque closed in 1986.

Sharpay coordinates outfits with her dog throughout the film.

Disney Channel Boi Evans has a tiara and so does Sharpay Evans.

Whether he’s in his carrier or being held by Sharpay, Boi is stylishly dressed to coordinate with his owner.

At one point, just before “Fabulous,” Boi can be seen in his carrier wearing pink, just like Sharpay. Later on, he wears a tiara when Sharpay wears hers.

Viewers don’t actually see Gabriella remove her “T” necklace.

Disney Channel This is important to remember for a later scene in the film.

Earlier in the movie, Troy gave Gabriella a necklace with a “T” (“as in Troy”) charm on it. Gabriella wears this necklace throughout the film, but stops wearing it while singing “Gotta Go My Own Way.”

As this is the breakup song for her and Troy, Gabriella taking the necklace off during it makes sense, but we don’t actually see her do it. Instead, Gabriella goes from wearing the necklace at the beginning of the song to not wearing it by the time the track ends.

Troy ends up holding her necklace as she leaves, so Gabriella presumably handed it off to him while they held hands on the bridge – but we don’t clearly see the necklace removal or the hand off.

Troy has his basketball jersey framed in his bedroom, but it’s gone by the third film.

Disney Channel Troy Bolton’s number-14 jersey.

It doesn’t seem very practical for Troy to have had his jersey framed when he still has another year of high-school basketball ahead of him.

Sure, he could’ve gotten a new jersey for senior year – but the framed jersey doesn’t appear in his bedroom during the next movie, which may imply he took it down to wear it.

Chad wears the same necklace throughout the movie — and he wears a similar one in the first and second films, too.

Disney Channel Corbin Bleu in ‘High School Musical’ 2.

From the very first classroom scene, Chad’s wearing a plain, black necklace with a red bead on it. He continues to wear it throughout the film, with his printed T-shirts and his work uniform.

In the first and third films, Chad also wears a black-string necklace with many of his outfits, though they feature different charms.

While singing “Everyday,” the volume of Troy’s voice stays the same even though he doesn’t sing most of the song into the microphone.

Disney Channel The volume of Troy’s voice doesn’t change after he gets a microphone.

When Troy and Gabriella sing “Everyday” at the talent show, Gabriella consistently holds the microphone up to her mouth while she sings and dances.

Because of this, it’s extra noticeable that Troy sings most of the song with the microphone pretty far from him, only bringing it toward his mouth during some of the choreography.

At one point, he even spins around while singing, keeping the microphone at his side. Despite not singing into the mic for most of the song, his part of the duet remains at a consistent volume.

Gabriella is somehow wearing her “T” necklace again during “Everyday.”

Disney Channel Vanessa Hudgens in ‘High School Musical 2.’

Gabriella gave Troy the “T” necklace during “Gotta Go My Own Way,” but when she shows up to sing “Everyday” she’s wearing the necklace again.

As far as viewers are concerned, Troy hasn’t given the necklace back to her, so there’s seemingly no way she would have been able to retrieve it before this scene.

Troy and Gabriella don’t actually have their first kiss until the end of this movie.

Disney Channel Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in ‘High School Musical 2.’

Though Troy and Gabriella are dating after the events of the first movie, they don’t have their first kiss until the end of “High School Musical 2.”

There are several moments where the couple looks as though they may kiss, like when Troy gives Gabriella her necklace or while they’re on the golf course for their picnic, but they’re interrupted during each romantic scene until the end of the movie.

Miley Cyrus has a brief cameo during the last song.

Disney Channel Miley Cyrus in ‘High School Musical 2.’

This movie ends with a huge poolside musical number which includes over 60 people. With so many characters singing and dancing at once, it’s tricky to spot Miley Cyrus in the crowd, but she’s visible from 1:48:52 to 1:48:55.

Cyrus had been chosen to make a cameo in the movie after fans voted online. At the time, she was known for her role on the Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana.”

