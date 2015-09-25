High school kicker bounces extra point off a ref's head and through the upright

Last week, Midland Lee kicker Luis Aranda shanked a PAT right off an official’s noggin.

The play starts innocuously: the ball is snapped and held with panache. But then the football goes knuckle-balling like a Cristano Ronaldo free-kick, ricochets off the ref’s head, bounces off the crossbar, and manages to find its way through the uprights. It’s not the prettiest PAT you’ll ever see, but it’s almost certainly the most entertaining.

Let’s enjoy moments like these while we still can — soon enough, the PAT will be as distant a football memory as Robert Griffin III.

Here’s the full video (h/t TBL):

