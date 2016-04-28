A top US high school kicker made a 76-yard field goal in practice

Brandon Ruiz is a junior at Williams Field High School in Gilvert, Arizona. He is also a 5-star recruit in the Class of 2017 as one of the nation’s top high school kickers and watching the video below, it is easy to see why.

Ruiz posted a video to Twitter that appears to show him kicking a 76-yard field goal without the assistance of a tee. Granted, it does sound a little windy and he didn’t have to clear an offensive line or the outstretched arms of defenders, but 76 yards is still 76 yards.

Broke my record again today with a 76-Yard Field Goal off the Ground???????????????? #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/lss1B634tQ

— Brandon Ruiz (@BrandonRRuiz) April 25, 2016

That is a long field goal.

It also isn’t a fluke. Ruiz previously posted a video in which he made a 72-yard field goal.

72 and a Half Yard Field Goal off the ground???? New Personal Best by half a yard???????????? pic.twitter.com/hKjioxpD44 — Brandon Ruiz (@BrandonRRuiz) March 28, 2016

The longest field goal in NCAA history is 67 yards, accomplished four times, most recently by Tom Odle for Fort Hays State in 1988. The NCAA record for longest field goal without a tee and with the more-narrow modern goal posts is 65 yards by Martin Gramatica of Kansas State in 1998.

Last summer, Texas kicker Nick Rose kicked an 80-yard field goal in practice and he is several years older than Ruiz.

80 or easy idk pic.twitter.com/ocAjwWHsnc — Nick Rose 2⃣3⃣ (@NickRozay23) July 12, 2015

