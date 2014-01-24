High School Junior Can Bench More Than Most NFL Prospects

Defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko of Honolulu, Hawaii accomplished a ridiculous feat, bench-pressing 225 pounds 37 times.

Fekoko is 17 years-old and is listed at 6’3″ 290 pounds. He plays defensive tackle for Governor Wallace Rider Farrington High School. He is ranked the number 10 defensive tackle in the nation for the class of 2015 by Rivals.

In comparison, his 37 bench press reps is better than what NFL players B.J. Raji, J.J. Watt, Ndamukong Suh, and Vince Wilfork recorded at the combine.

Check out his incredible strength here (via College Spun):

