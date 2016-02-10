Here's how many high school graduates every US county has

One of the US Census Bureau’s largest and most important projects is the American Community Survey, a massive ongoing survey that asks millions of Americans each year about their demographic, social, economic, and housing situations.

By pooling together survey responses from the five years between 2010 and 2014, the Census Bureau is able to release data on 3,142 US counties, no matter how large or small.

One of the many, many topics on the survey is educational attainment. Inspired by a Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis GeoFRED blog post using data from a previous release of the survey, we decided to look at how many adults held at least a high school diploma in each county.

Educational attainment is mostly high in northern counties, while large parts of the southeast and a stretch of southern and western Texas show fewer adults with at least a high school diploma.

