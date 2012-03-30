A High School Soccer Player Faces Assault Charges After Attacking An Opponent

A South Carolina girls soccer match descended into chaos this week when Lewisville High School player Annette McCullough viciously attacked an opponent after a foul.
McCullough brought the poor girl down by the hair, then pummelled her until the coach finally separated the two players.
She got kicked out of the game and now faces a simple assault charge. Here’s the video (via Yahoo!):
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.