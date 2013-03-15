Cops Are Involved After Naked Snapchat Photos Of High School Girls Show Up On Instagram

Photo: Snapchat website

Snapchat is an app that lets you send photos that disappear moments after they’re viewed. While this concept may induce people to send dirty pictures, unfortunately it is possible to take a screenshot of those pictures and preserve them forever.Some teenage girls from New Jersey’s Ridgewood High School learned this the hard way.



Naked photos of the girls spread like wildfire after the male recipients of those snapchats — reported to be the girls’ boyfriends — posted screenshots to Instagram, according to Ridgewood Patch.

Faculty caught wind of the incident on Friday and involved local police, asking every student with a copy of the nude photos to delete them before Monday, otherwise they could be charged with carrying child pornography.

“Everybody got it in 10 minutes. They show their faces right in the picture, so you know it’s them. It’s so dumb,” one of the girls’ classmates told the CBS local news.

The school has alerted parents about the dangers of apps like Snapchat. But don’t kids know better than to send dirty pictures to anyone, much less teenage boys?

Apparently not.

A student tells the CBS reporter, “Nobody listens; they don’t care.”

We’ve reached out to Snapchat for comment but have not heard back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.