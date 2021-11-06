A high school freshman was one of the victims killed at tragic Astroworld festival in Houston

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Erika Goldring/WireImage/via Getty Images

A high school freshman was among the victims at Astroworld Festival, KHOU and KTRK reported.

Eight people died and hundreds were injured at the festival when crowds surged.

Eyewitnesses told Insider that their pleas to stop the concert were ignored.

A high school freshman was reportedly among the victims at the Astroworld Festival in Houston where at least eight people died.

Hundreds were injured as crowds surged at Travis Scott’s festival on Friday night. Eyewitnesses told Insider that their pleas for Scott to stop the concert were ignored as concertgoers died. The victims and their causes of death have not yet been identified.

Houston officials confirmed at a press conference on Saturday that the eight fatalities included a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds, a 27-year-old, and another person whose age was unknown. Officials did not identify the victims on Saturday, saying only six of the victims’ families had been notified.

KHOU11’s Cheryl Mercedes tweeted that a freshman from Memorial High School died, citing school administrators. The school is located just west of central Houston.

KTRK reported that administrators sent a letter to parents identifying the student as John Hilgert, a ninth grade student.

“Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial,” Principal Lisa Weir wrote in the letter, according to KTRK. “This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today.”

Memorial High School administrators did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.