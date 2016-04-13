A 7-foot-4 high school freshman basketball player from Utah is already turning heads

Matt Van Komen is a high school freshman from Utah who stands at a whopping 7’4″.

Recently, Van Komen participated in an underclassmen All-American game, during which he displayed his dizzying height with some nice blocks and extremely casual dunks. He won’t graduate from high school until 2019, but reportedly started growing rapidly in sixth grade; by the time he was an eighth grader he had already reached 7 feet.

Sure, his game looks pretty raw at the moment, and mixtapes aren’t always the best way to evaluate talent, as evinced recently by Thon Maker.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy watching a 7’4 high school freshman throw down some cool blocks and dunks.

Look at how easy that is!

It looks like he could grab the rim if he stood on his toes.

Here’s a good block:

And another good one:

His shot doesn’t look terrible!

Looks like a young Kristaps Porzingis to me.

Check out the whole highlight tape below:

