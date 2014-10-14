A Texas High School Football Team Pulled Off A Sneaky Onside Kick

Hebron High School in Lewisville, Texas has made waves around the internet for their clever onside kick that gave them back possession of the ball.

The team huddled up, sort of sloppily disbanded and charged toward the receiving team as the kicker prepared for the kick. However, as the kicker approached the ball, he and his teammates slowed down dramatically and gave a weak punt toward the sideline.

This is where the plan succeeded.

The opposing team didn’t even notice Hebron’s 11th player hanging just inbounds on the sideline. As soon as the ball was in the air, he dashed down the sideline and got control of the kick, giving Hebron possession again.

Maybe we’ll see this play in the NFL soon.

Watch the video below:

