A California high-school football team cancelled the rest of its season after 4 players were accused of sexual battery

- A high-school football team in California cancelled the rest of its fall season after four players were accused of sexual battery.
- The four students, identified as members of Gilroy High School’s varsity football team, are accused of assaulting a teammate. Local police provided few details but said it did not appear to be “a hate-motivated crime,” according to The Associated Press.
- The school had said it was “fully committed” to completing the 2019 season, but that apparently changed after several varsity players refused to play, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Wednesday.
A high-school football team’s fall season came to an abrupt end after four players were accused of sexual battery involving one of their teammates.
The decision to cancel the remainder of Gilroy High School’s games was made after varsity players refused to continue participating, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Wednesday.
The Gilroy Police Department launched an investigation on September 26 into the sexual-battery allegations against the four students at the high school in Northern California, all of whom were identified as members of the varsity football team.
Citing student privacy, Gilroy police and the school district have refused to release much information about the students or the allegations, but the police told The Associated Press it did not appear to be “a hate-motivated crime.”
Gilroy Unified School District representatives told the Chronicle on Wednesday that “most of the varsity players have chosen not to finish the season and therefore, at this time, the season will not continue.” It had previously said it was “fully committed” to completing the season.
The Gilroy football team’s Twitter account indicated that the varsity team had six regular-season games remaining on the schedule, one of which was set for Friday.
Neither the school district nor the school’s athletic director immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment.
